Afrocomputation

L’explosion des usages des techniques de communication en Afrique puise ses racines dans l’imaginaire pré-colonial, qui portait sur l’extension du monde au-delà du perceptible, du corporel, du conscient. Dans cette cosmogonie, les objets techniques et artefacts étaient doués d’une vitalité qui en faisaient des interfaces, des seuils à transgresser pour accéder aux horizons infinis de l’univers, dans une sorte de transmutation. Le téléphone portable et Internet parlent à l’inconscient archaïque et aux mémoires techniques des sociétés africaines, leur permettant de passer sans transition de l’âge de pierre à l’âge numérique. L’Afrique était déjà numérique à une époque pré-numérique, car les sociétés africaines se sont constituées par la circulation et le mouvement, inscrits dans les mythes africains de l’origine. Qui dit migration dit expérience de la nouveauté, plasticité permanente, extension du possible. Cette souplesse et cette aptitude à l’innovation constante, c’est aussi l’esprit d’Internet et du numérique.

Afrocomputation

The explosion of uses of communication techniques throughout Africa has roots that go deep into the pre-colonial imaginary, which extended its world beyond the perceptible, the corporeal, the conscious. In this cosmogony, technical objects and artefacts were endowed with a vitality generating interfaces, thresholds to transgress in order to reach the universe’s infinite horizons. Smartphones and the Internet speak to this archaic unconscious as well as to the technical memories of African societies, allowing them to move without transition from the stone age to the digital age.Africa was digital before the digital age, as African societies were constituted by circulation and movement, written in the myths of origins. Migration means a readiness to experience novelty, permanent plasticity, extension of the possible. This subtle aptitude constantly to innovate also animates the spirit of the Internet and of the digital.