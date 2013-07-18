Chine : le travail social sous influences

Au début du XXe siècle, l’introduction et le développement du travail social en Chine furent étroitement liés aux activités philanthropiques issues des missions religieuses chrétiennes. Cette tradition fut interrompue avec l’arrivée au pouvoir du Parti communiste et la fondation de la République Populaire de Chine en 1949. Aujourd’hui, la « confluence » du travail social avec la philanthropie et l’intérêt public semble de mise notamment dans l’objectif d’une mutualisation des ressources.

China: Social Work under Influence

At the beginning of the 20th century, the introduction and development of social work in China were closely linked to philanthropic activities emanating from the Christian missions. This tradition was interrupted by the coming to power of the Communist Party and the foundation of the Popular Republic of China in 1949. Today, the confluence between social work with philanthropy and public interest seems back in fashion, if only in order to pool resources.