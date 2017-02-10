Debout avec la terre

Cosmopolitiques aborigènes et solidarités autochtones

De plus en plus de mouvements activistes luttant contre la destruction des milieux de vie, notamment par les industries extractives qui précipitent les transformations climatiques et empoisonnent les eaux et l’air, cherchent des alliances et des sources d’inspiration auprès de peuples autochtones, tels les Aborigènes d’Australie, qui n’ont pas la même vision de la Terre que celle consistant à nier la nature sous prétexte qu’elle aurait succombé aux technologies humaines. Il est proposé ici de répondre à la réduction des ontologies en anthropologie par une « slow anthropology » qui soit « Debout avec la terre », fondée sur une expérience de terrain écosophiquement inspirée des visions et de la créativité des peuples autochtones et de leurs alliés en passant par la SF selon Haraway, Stengers et Meillassoux.

Standing with the Earth

Aboriginal Cosmopolitics and Autochthon Solidarities

More and more activist movements struggling against the destruction of their living environments – especially because of the extractive industries that accelerate the climate change and poison the water and the air, – look for alliance and inspiration in the autochthon people, such as the Aborigines of Australia, whose vision of the Earth is not to deny nature on the pretext that it would have succumbed to human technologies. This article proposes to respond to the reduction of ontologies in anthropology with a “slow anthropology” that would be “standing with the Earth”, a slow anthropology based on a field experience, ecosophically inspired by visions and creativity of the autochthon people and of their allies, and by the Science Fiction according to Haraway, Stengers and Meillassoux.