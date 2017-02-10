Debout avec la terre. Cosmopolitiques aborigènes et solidarités autochtones.

// Partagez —> /

Debout avec la terre
Cosmopolitiques aborigènes et solidarités autochtones
De plus en plus de mouvements activistes luttant contre la destruction des milieux de vie, notamment par les industries extractives qui précipitent les transformations climatiques et empoisonnent les eaux et l’air, cherchent des alliances et des sources d’inspiration auprès de peuples autochtones, tels les Aborigènes d’Australie, qui n’ont pas la même vision de la Terre que celle consistant à nier la nature sous prétexte qu’elle aurait succombé aux technologies humaines. Il est proposé ici de répondre à la réduction des ontologies en anthropologie par une « slow anthropology » qui soit « Debout avec la terre », fondée sur une expérience de terrain écosophiquement inspirée des visions et de la créativité des peuples autochtones et de leurs alliés en passant par la SF selon Haraway, Stengers et Meillassoux.

Standing with the Earth
Aboriginal Cosmopolitics and Autochthon Solidarities
More and more activist movements struggling against the destruction of their living environments – especially because of the extractive industries that accelerate the climate change and poison the water and the air, – look for alliance and inspiration in the autochthon people, such as the Aborigines of Australia, whose vision of the Earth is not to deny nature on the pretext that it would have succumbed to human technologies. This article proposes to respond to the reduction of ontologies in anthropology with a “slow anthropology” that would be “standing with the Earth”, a slow anthropology based on a field experience, ecosophically inspired by visions and creativity of the autochthon people and of their allies, and by the Science Fiction according to Haraway, Stengers and Meillassoux.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN

Glowczewski Barbara

Ethnologue. Directrice de recherche au CNRS. Dirige au Laboratoire d’anthropologie sociale du Collège de France l’équipe et le réseau « Anthropologie de la perception » dont le séminaire a lieu à l’Ehess et au musée du quai Branly. A notamment publié : Les Rêveurs du désert (Plon, 1989, rééd. Actes Sud Babel, 1996) ; Du rêve à la loi chez les Aborigènes (PUF, 1991) ; Adolescence et sexualité. L’entre-deux (PUF, 1995) ; Rêves en colère. Avec les Aborigènes australiens (Plon, coll. « Terre Humaine », 2004) ; (avec Jessica de Largy Healy et les artistes de Lajamanu et Galiwin’ku), Pistes de rêves (Éd. du Chêne, 2005). Auteur de productions multimédia dont Dream Trackers (CD-ROM, Unesco, 2000) ou L’Esprit de l’Ancre (53’, CNRS Images, 2002, co-réalisé avec Wayne Jowandi Barker). Comité éditorial du Dictionnaire mondial des images, (dir. Laurent Gervereau, Nouveau Monde, 2006). Membre du comité de rédaction de Multitudes.