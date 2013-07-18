Écologie versus développement

Le mouvement « Sauvez les Sundarbans » au Bangladesh

Un mouvement environnemental sans précédent a pris forme lorsque le gouvernement du Bangladesh a projeté la construction d’une centrale à charbon à 14 km des Sundarbans, la plus grande mangrove du monde. Plusieurs experts, dont certains de l’Unesco, ont indiqué que les déchets et la fumée de la centrale menaceraient la forêt et sa biodiversité. Malgré cela, le gouvernement persiste dans son intention de mener à bien le projet en fonction des intérêts de certains groupes au pouvoir. Le mouvement a débuté discrètement en 2012 et est devenu massif par la suite. En 2017, il a réussi à mobiliser la mouvance du militantisme écologique et certaines organisations internationales. Il s’agissait de faire pression sur le gouvernement pour qu’il abandonne le projet d’usine. Cet article décrit l’évolution du mouvement, ses principaux acteurs, sa portée mondiale ainsi que sa situation actuelle.



Ecology versus development

The “Save the Sundarbans” movement in Bangladesh

An unprecedented environmental movement took shape when the Bangladesh government planned to build a coal-fired power plant 14 km from the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. Several experts, including some from Unesco, have indicated that the waste and smoke from the plant would threaten the forest and its biodiversity. Despite this, the government persists in its intention to carry out the project according to the interests of certain groups in power. The movement began quietly in 2012 and became massive thereafter. In 2017, it managed to mobilize the movement of ecological activism and some international organizations in order to pressure the government to abandon the factory project. This article describes the evolution of the movement, its main actors, its global reach as well as its current situation.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN