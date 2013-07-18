Habiter l’inséparation

et // Partagez —> /

Habiter l’inséparation
Nous sommes désormais entrés dans l’ontologie de l’inséparation. Un mouvement de fond nous a fait passer d’un univers humaniste composé d’entités séparables à un réel inséparé où tous les phénomènes devenus globalisés sont liés a priori (et non a posteriori), en intra-relation de co-évolution et de co-dépendance. Notre monde élabore une nouvelle condition d’existence, d’où la figure de l’Autre a disparu. Est-ce bien ? Est-ce mal ? Là n’est pas la question. Cela est.

Dwelling in Inseparation
We have entered the ontology of inseparation. A deep and inescapable movement is pushing us from a humanist universe made of separable entities towards an unseparated real, where all phenomena are globalized and tied together a priori (rather than a posteriori), in intra-relations of co-evolution and co-dependence. Our world is giving birth to a new condition of existence, from which the figure of the Other has disappeared. Is it a good thing? A bad thing? That is not the question. The point is that we are unseparated, like it or not.

Citton Yves

Professeur de littérature et media à l’université Paris 8, co-directeur de Multitudes, a publié récemment Contre-courants politiques (Fayard, 2018), Médiarchie (Seuil, 2017) et Pour une écologie de l’attention (Seuil, 2014) ainsi que Zazirocratie (2011) et Mythocratie (2010) aux Éditions Amsterdam. Ses articles sont en accès libre sur www.yvescitton.net.

Quessada Dominique

Écrivain et docteur en philosophie, Dominique Quessada est chargé de séminaire au Collège international de philosophie et membre du collectif de rédaction de Multitudes. Il a publié Le Dos du collectionneur (Maison Européenne de la Photographie, 1999), La Société de consommation de soi (Verticales, 1999), L’Esclavemaître (Verticales, 2002), Court traité d’altéricide, (Verticales, 2007), L’Inséparé, Essai sur un monde sans Autre (PUF, 2013), L’Autre, Anatomie d’une passion (Cerf, 2018).