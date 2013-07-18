Habiter l’inséparation

Nous sommes désormais entrés dans l’ontologie de l’inséparation. Un mouvement de fond nous a fait passer d’un univers humaniste composé d’entités séparables à un réel inséparé où tous les phénomènes devenus globalisés sont liés a priori (et non a posteriori), en intra-relation de co-évolution et de co-dépendance. Notre monde élabore une nouvelle condition d’existence, d’où la figure de l’Autre a disparu. Est-ce bien ? Est-ce mal ? Là n’est pas la question. Cela est.

Dwelling in Inseparation

We have entered the ontology of inseparation. A deep and inescapable movement is pushing us from a humanist universe made of separable entities towards an unseparated real, where all phenomena are globalized and tied together a priori (rather than a posteriori), in intra-relations of co-evolution and co-dependence. Our world is giving birth to a new condition of existence, from which the figure of the Other has disappeared. Is it a good thing? A bad thing? That is not the question. The point is that we are unseparated, like it or not.