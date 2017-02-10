Interrelationnisme

Horreur ou merveille

Manuscrit inachevé, retrouvé parmi les papiers non classés du Pr Carpenter après sa mystérieuse disparition, ce texte est considéré par certains comme une preuve de la folie tardive de son auteur. Dans un style analytique, il commence par rejeter à la fois le subjectivisme et les ontologies de l’objet, également écocidaires, au profit d’une conception « interrelationniste » de la réalité. Puis il se termine par des notes fragmentaires que leur densité rend très hermétiques, mais qui témoignent d’une crise intellectuelle radicale et d’une conversion ultime.

Interrelationnism

Horror or Wonder

This unfinished manuscript, found among the unclassified papers of Pr Carpenter after he disappeared mysteriously, is considered by some as a proof of the late madness of his author. In an analytical style, the text begins by rejecting subjectivism and object-oriented-ontologies, which are equally ecocidal, to the benefit of an “interralionnist” conception of reality. Then it ends with fragmentary notations that their density makes very hermetic, but that bear witness to a radical intellectual crisis and to an ultimate conversion.