La dynamique culturelle des formes de vie sociales

Le matérialisme de Max Horkheimer

Cet article a pour objectif de mettre à l’épreuve l’indétermination conceptuelle du terme « Lebensform » (forme de vie) dans la tradition philosophique allemande, en cherchant à montrer ce que l’on trouve dans la première Théorie critique, une lecture matérialiste des « formes de vie ». On se propose de la reconstruire, en rendant compte du concept dynamique de la culture élaboré par Horkheimer au cours des années 1930, dans un dialogue étroit, quoique implicite, avec le matérialisme marxien de L’Idéologie allemande.

Cultural dynamics of social life forms

The materialism of Max Horkheimer

This article aims to challenge the conceptual indeterminacy of the term “Lebensform” (form of life) in the German philosophical tradition, seeking to show what ones find in the first Critical Theory, a materialist reading of “form of life”. It is proposed to reconstruct it, reflecting the dynamic concept of culture developed by Horkheimer during the 1930s, in a close dialogue, wathever implied, with the Marxian materialism of German Ideology.