La lutte des Guarani de l’Ouest du Paraná

Dans un territoire occupé au début du XXe siècle par une colonisation agricole d’immigrants européens récents, au détriment des autochtones restés à l’écart du développement jusque-là, un grand barrage a été construit en 1973 au prix d’importants déplacements de populations, qui s’est traduit par un confinement des Guaranis dans des espaces trop exigus.

Guarani Struggles in the West of Paraná

In a territory occupied at the beginning of the 20th century by an agricultural colonization of recent European migrants, at the expense of native people left out of such developments, a large dam was built in 1973, causing major displacements of populations, and confining the Guarani in spaces too narrow to allow for their survival.