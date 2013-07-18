La théâtralisation d’une lutte « écoféministe »

Cet article d’anthropologie propose de premières pistes pour penser l’écoféminisme en lien avec le champ d’études théâtrales, et notamment la tension entre performance et représentativité. Il se base sur un mouvement paysan, qui lutte contre la construction d’une usine de ciment, et qui s’est fait connaître pour le rôle qu’y jouent les femmes par le biais d’actions théâtralisées qui font les liens entre leurs corps et la nature. Nous interrogeons dans quelle mesure l’écoféminisme agit comme une nouvelle norme globale permettant d’intégrer une lutte au système de représentativité dominant.

Dramatization of an Ecofeminist Struggle

This anthropological study sketches an attempt to think ecofeminism in light of drama studies, namely through the tension between performance and representation. It analyzes a peasant movement of, which fights against the construction of a cement factory, a struggle famous for the prominent role played by women through the use of drama to foster the connections between their body and nature. The article questions the possibility for ecofeminism to provide a new global norm allowing to integrate a struggle into the dominant system of representation.