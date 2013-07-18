L’appropriation du capital fixe : une métaphore ?

L’auteur revisite ici son intuition de base, qui renverse l’axiome central soumettant le travailleur au capitaliste du fait de la propriété exclusive dont bénéficie celui-ci sur les moyens de production (le capital fixe, l’usine, les machines). En parlant de « réappropriation du capital fixe » par le travailleur de l’âge des réseaux numériques, il précise ici qu’il ne s’agit pas d’une simple métaphore, mais bien d’un axiome véritablement transformateur de nos horizons socio-politiques.

The Appropriation of Fixed Capital: a Metaphor?

The author revisits his basic intuition, which turns the central axiom of capitalism on its head: while, in the industrial mode of production, the worker used to be subjected to the capital-owner who held exclusive property of the means of production (the factory), cognitive capitalism has to face a new situation, wherein fixed capital takes the form the worker’s capacity, located in the worker’s body and mind. “Reappropriation” is not to be understood as a mere metaphor, but rather as an axiom of socio-political transformations.