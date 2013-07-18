Le nudge

Embarras du choix & paternalisme libertarien

Au titre d’un « paternalisme libertarien », certains libéraux proposent de reconsidérer nos interactions sociales du point de vue des « architectures de choix » qui les conditionnent en sous-main à notre insu. La doctrine du « nudge » (coup de pouce dans le bon sens) propose une méthode douce d’influencer nos comportements basée sur des conditionnements souvent imperceptibles. Depuis la réforme des systèmes de santé ou de retraite jusqu’à l’organisation spatiale d’une cantine scolaire, le monde social devient le terrain d’exercice d’une activité de design potentiellement omniprésente, supposée bienveillante mais néanmoins inquiétante.

Nudging

Embarrassment of Choices and Libertarian Paternalism

In the name of “Libertarian Paternalism”, certain thinkers invite us to reconsider our social interactions from the point of view of the “choice architectures” that condition them unbeknownst to the agents themselves. The theory and practices of “nudging” provide us with soft methods to influence our behaviors on the basis of infra-perceptible conditionings. From Health Systems to Retirement Plans and school cafeteria, the social world becomes a playground for a potentially ubiquitous agency of design, reputed to be benevolent but nevertheless worrying in its implications.