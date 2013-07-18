Le pouvoir des formatages à l’heure de la balconisation

Entretien avec Joël Vacheron

Cet entretien permet à Constant Dullaart de préciser sa définition de la « balconisation » et de commenter son intervention sur les logiciels de Facebook et d’Instagram ainsi que dans les racines idéologiques du logiciel Photoshop (à travers son œuvre Jennifer in Paradise). Comment des pratiques indissociablement artistiques et activistes peuvent-elles court-circuiter ce qui court-circuite nos attentions ?

The Power of Formating in the Age of Balconization

An Interview with Joël Vacheron

In this interview Constant Dullaart discusses his definition of “balconization” and comments his interventions on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the ideological roots of Photoshop (staged by his work entitled Jennifer in Paradise). How can artistic and activist practices short-circuit what short-circuits our attentions?