Le rêve mondial d’un univers urbain sans « bidonvilles »

Discours, mobilisations et mythe

Près de la moitié de la croissance urbaine, due à l’exode rural et aux migrations, se fait de façon informelle dans des « bidonvilles ». Alors qu’ils sont détruits dans les pays riches, ils sont réhabilités, « urbanisés », dans les pays du Sud, non sans déplacement des habitants comme le montre l’exemple du Maroc. Les opérations-phares cachent l’insuffisance des investissements dédiés et la poursuite des évictions, malgré les déclarations des sommets Habitat de l’ONU qui se succèdent depuis 1976. L’article souligne les inégalités de traitement entre ces quartiers selon les populations ciblées. La sécurisation foncière demandée par tous les acteurs pourrait être un préalable à la mise sur le marché ou à la mise en place d’un financement plus solidaire de l’urbain.

The Global Dream of a Slumless Urban Universe

Discourse, Mobilisations and Myths

About half of urban growth, due to movements from the countryside to towns and due to migrations, ends up in informal slums. While those are destroyed in wealthy countries, they are rehabilited and “urbanized” in the South, often by displacing populations, as illustrated by the example of Morocco. High-visibility operations fail to hide the lack of investments and the persistent policies of eviction, in spite of the official declarations periodically reiterated during UN Summits on Habitat since 1976. This article addresses the inequality of treatment between the neighborhoods, depending on the targeted populations. Real-estate securization demanded by all actors could be a first step towards the marketization of housing or towards the establishment of more socially-oriented forms of financing.