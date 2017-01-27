Les Britanniques à Calais

La solidarité européenne à l’échelle locale dans une ville frontière

Comment fonctionnent ceux qu’on appelle les Anglais dans le camp de Calais ? Les volontaires internationaux ont remplacé peu à peu les touristes dans l’animation de la ville, à partir de 2013 ; à partir de fin 2015, la mobilisation est plus forte mais toujours peu organisée. La préoccupation est de rendre le camp plus habitable, de construire avec les migrants des lieux de vie pour les femmes et les enfants, pour les repas, pour le théâtre, pour la bibliothèque. Ces hauts lieux seront épargnés de la destruction par la justice. Mais cette nouvelle urbanité n’est pas exempte de rapports de pouvoir. L’aide britannique se restructure à partir du Hangar, hors du camp, pour pratiquer l’aide sur un mode quasi-industriel par son efficacité. Les volontaires deviennent plus distants des migrants, et leur vie se déroule plutôt hors du camp. Français et Britanniques se rejoignent cependant dans le traitement des mineurs isolés et le conseil juridique.

Britons in Calais

European Solidarity at the Local Level in a Bordertown

How do those referred to as “les Anglais” operate in Calais? International volunteers have progressively replaced tourists in the animation of the city, starting from 2013. Since the last months of 2015, the mobilization is still strong but little organized. Efforts concentrate on making the camp more hospitable, on constructing with the migrants a better place for women and children, improving meals, establishing a theater, a library — these sites being spared the destruction waged by the authorities. This new urbanity is not free from relations of power, however. British aid was restructured around the “Hangar”, away from the camp, on a quasi-industrial mode of management geared towards efficiency. The volunteers have become more distant towards the migrants, as their life is now located outside of the camp. French and British volunteers, however, are in tune concerning the help brought to isolated children and legal counseling.