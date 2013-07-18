Les media du XXIe siècle

Sensibilité mondaine & bouclages projectifs

Un nouveau type de media, propres au XXIe siècle, ne s’adresse plus à nos consciences, ni même à nos perceptions, mais vise à connecter automatiquement différents points de sensibilité du monde (y compris au sein de notre propre corps), sans plus s’adresser à des « sujets » humains. L’internet des objets a pour vocation de fonctionner tout seul, sans se laisser entraver par l’erratisme des volontés subjectives, ni ralentir par les aléas de délibérations collectives – comme une vaste architecture de choix agencés pour notre bien, mais par des programmes. C’est bien un nouveau type de médialité qu’il faut reconnaître ici, appelant de nouveaux types d’interventions.

21st-Century Media

Worldly Sensibility and Feed-Forward Agency

A new type of media, specific to the 21st Century, no longer address themselves to our awareness, nor to our perceptions, but aim at automatically connecting various points of sensitivity in the world (as well as in our bodies), short-circuiting the will and attention we have come to identify with our subjective self. The internet of things is designed to work by itself, without being disturbed by our erratic subjective wills and without being delayed by the unpredictable outcomes of collective deliberation. 21st-century media set in place a vast architecture of choices, reputed to be run by algorithms for our own good. This new type of mediality calls for new modes of understanding and political action.