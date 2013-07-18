L’État et le coutumier au nord du Mozambique

Rémanences

Cet article décrit la nouvelle articulation entre l’appareil d’État et le domaine du « coutumier » dans le nord du Mozambique à partir de deux événements concomitants : un rituel funéraire en l’honneur d’un ancien chef et un rallie électoral du FRELIMO. La reconnaissance de la chefferie et du coutumier par l’État, demandée par les donateurs internationaux, met fin à des décades d’exclusion des autorités indigènes. Pourtant celles-ci demeurent, et leur ascendant local sur les populations semble pouvoir être mis au service de l’État, malgré leur compromission dans les violences passées.

The State and the Customary in North Mozambique

Remanence

This essay presents a history of articulations between the state apparatus and the realm of the “customary” in northern Mozambique, throughout periods of colonial rule, socialism, civil war, and postcolonial democratic regimes. The analysis pivots around the ethnographic study of magico-religious rituals combined with postsocialist political rallies. In Mozambique, current recognition of chieftaincy and the “customary” by the state, supported by international donors, reverses decades of postcolonial ban on indigenous authority and practice. This peculiar case presents a paradigmatic perspective on the complex trajectory of indigeneity in postcolonial Africa, where local autochthonous structures and identities are entangled within a history of colonial violence, political oppression, and recent harsh conflict.

