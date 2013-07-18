Penser l’iconotexte de l’effondrement : une image de l’imminence

Penser l’iconotexte de l’effondrement

Comment figurer visuellement les effets des bouleversements qui marquent notre entrée collective dans l’Anthropocène ? Comment saisir l’imminence de ces transformations, sans verser dans une forme de voyeurisme de la catastrophe qui, en se soumettant aux formes du spectaculaire, stérilise toute forme d’action efficace au lieu de la favoriser ? Peut-être en cherchant des images en creux, des images inquiètes, incomplètes, qui suscitent l’interrogation et l’exercice projectif de la pensée et de l’imagination : des images qui ne représentent pas les effets des bouleversements, mais les laissent flotter à la lisière de la représentation. On voudrait ainsi définir les contours possibles d’un iconotexte de l’effondrement qui constitue un nouveau régime d’articulation du visible et du lisible, propre à l’imminence des transformations qui nous guettent.



Thinking Through the Iconotext of Collapse

How can one visualize the effects of the upheavals that mark our collective entry into the Anthropocene? How can one grasp the imminence of these transformations, without falling into the traps of a voyeurism which, by submitting itself to the forms of the spectacular, would sterilize any form of effective action, instead of favoring it? Perhaps by searching for hollow images—worried, disquieting, incomplete images that provoke the interrogation and the projective exercise of thought and imagination: images that do not represent the effects of the upheavals, but leave them floating at the edge of representation. We would like to define the possible contours of an iconotext of collapse which could constitute a new system of articulation between the visible and the legible, peculiar to the imminence of the transformations which are ahead of us.

