Pour une éthique du pli

Comment se fait-il qu’un corps en vienne à penser qu’il devrait être quelque chose, que le monde devrait être quelque chose, plutôt que d’être purement ce qu’il est ? L’éthique est la manière dont les corps plient le temps en eux-mêmes et, en particulier, la manière dont les êtres plient le futur en eux-mêmes, dans leur devenir relié au monde qu’ils impliquent. Le grand ennemi d’une éthique du pli est l’abstraction, quand nous pensons les corps comme des « objets », comme s’ils étaient de micro-souverains séparés de leur champ.

For an Ethics of the Fold

How is it that a body comes to think it ought to be something, that the world ought to be something, rather than being merely what it is? Ethics is the way in which bodies fold time into themselves and, in particular, the way beings fold the future into themselves, in their becoming and their relation to the world that they enfold. The great enemy of an ethics of the fold is abstraction, when we think bodies as “objects” or as micro-sovereigns severed from their field.