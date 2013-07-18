Raviver un souffle post-capitaliste

Après tant d’annonces de la fin prochaine, de l’effondrement ou du dépassement du capitalisme, comment et pourquoi y croire encore ? Peut-être convient-il de regarder ailleurs que là où l’on se tourne habituellement. Non pas seulement du côté de ses « ennemis », qui résistent bruyamment contre lui, mais tout autant en direction de cela même qui paraît aujourd’hui annoncer son triomphe : le numérique, l’information, l’automation, les métamorphoses du capital et l’hétérogénéité de ce qu’il rassemble. Les alternatives grouillent peut-être déjà sous l’apparence trompeuse d’une victoire de surface.

Reopening a Post-Capitalist Horizon

Once Again?

After so many announcements about the forthcoming end, collapse or overcoming of capitalism, how and why should anyone still put any faith in such perspectives? We may want to look somewhere else than in the usual direction. Not only towards the traditional “enemies” of capitalism, who loudly protest against it, but just as much towards the very things which appear to showcase its triumph: digital technologies, information, automation, metamorphoses of capital and the very heterogeneity of what it assembles. Alternatives are already brewing under a deceptive surface of victory.