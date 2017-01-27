Stratégies amérindiennes en Guyane française

Décimés par la colonisation sur le littoral, puis par la ruée vers l’or dans l’intérieur, les Amérindiens ne sont devenus français qu’en 1960. La revendication autochtone de souveraineté culturelle et territoriale est apparue en 1984 (après la scolarisation d’une génération) dans un manifeste dont nous reprenons de larges extraits. L’Organisation des Nations Unies lui permet de se joindre à celle des autres peuples autochtones. Mais la reconnaissance de l’autochtonie se heurte au principe unitaire de la République française. Des droits d’usage sont cependant accordés sur certains territoires et une représentation propre aux collectivités territoriales à majorité de population autochtone est à l’étude.

Amerindian Strategies in French Guyana

Decimated first by coastal colonization, then by the gold rush towards the interior, the Guyana Amerindians have become French in 1960. They claimed their native rights of territorial and cultural sovereignty in 1984, after a generation went to school, in a text from which large excerpts are quoted here. The UN allowed them to join with other native people, but their claims go against the unitary principle of the French Republic. Some rights of use are nevertheless granted on some territories and a political representation of some territorial collectivities with a majority of native population is under study.