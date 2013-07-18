Vers un horizon post‑capitaliste des dérives financières ?

Et si c’était dans les arcanes de la finance que prenait d’ores et déjà forme l’un des replis constitutifs du post-capitalisme ? Toute une série de penseurs (post?-)marxistes, les plus stimulants parce que les plus hétérodoxes, se sont retrouvés récemment autour d’une analyse croisée de la notion de produits dérivés (derivatives) et des blockchains qui mérite de retenir toute notre attention. Cet article essaie d’en faire un survol rapide.

Towards a Post-Capitalist Horizon of Financial Derivatives

What if a strange form of post-capitalism was already brewing in the arcane procedures of financial derivatives? Following the suggestion made by an improbable constellation of (post-?)Marxist thinkers, this article attempts to map a few hypotheses leading us to view financial derivatives and blockchains as pushing a certain dynamic of capitalism to its point of reversal, where the privatization of every aspect of our lives hollows private property from its customary substance—and opens the way for new apprehensions of the common and of the future.