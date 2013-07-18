Inséparer

« Nous sommes embarqués », certainement ; le tout est de savoir comment. On peut bien invoquer une condition commune, qui est celle des habitants d’une planète exposée aux risques de transformations soudaines. Mais cela ne nous autorise pas à dire que cette condition est celle de l’inséparation. Ce qu’il y a d’inséparé entre les êtres est toujours localisé. Il correspond à ce que Gilbert Simondon appelle le « transindividuel ». L’inséparé, qui existe localement entre quelques êtres, est l’enjeu d’un travail dialectique – un travail d’inséparation. Un travail qui se reconnaît à ceci qu’il permet d’abriter l’expérience d’un temps commun. L’existence même du temps commun est l’enjeu essentiel de la politique aujourd’hui, et la condition d’une action à la mesure de la situation. Car ce qu’impose avant tout l’ennemi aujourd’hui, c’est bien une certaine forme du temps, qu’il s’agit de briser.

Inseparating

“We are all onboard the same ship”, certainly. The problem is to understand how. One can of course refer to a common condition, that of dwellers of a planet exposed to threats of sudden transformations. But this does not authorize us to claim that this condition is one of inseparation. What is inseparated among beings is always localized. It corresponds to what Gilbert Simondon called the “transindividual”. The inseparated which exists locally between beings is a matter of dialectic work—a work of inseparation. This work is characterized by its capacity to provide a space for experiencing a common time. The existence of such a common time is crucially at stake in what we call « politics » today, it is the precondition to acting in face of a certain situation. For what is imposed by our enemy today is first and foremost a certain form of time, which needs to be broken.