Un nouveau printemps pour l’écoféminisme ?

Convergence des luttes ! Ce mot d’ordre résonne de plus en plus fort chez les résistants au « système ». Mais pourquoi l’écoféminisme, qui justement travaille depuis quarante ans à cette convergence en déployant expériences militantes et renouvellements théoriques, reste-t-il si méconnu ? Cette introduction tente de clarifier les atouts de ce mouvement multiforme tout en exposant les critiques qui lui ont été adressées ; elle suggère aussi quelques pistes pour une possible évolution future.

A New Spring

for Ecofeminism?

A convergence of struggles! This demand resonates with increasing strength among those who resist the “system”. Why then doesn’t ecofeminism, which has attempted to materialize this convergence through activist experiences and theoretical breakthroughs over the last forty years, meet a wider public? This introduction tries to showcase the strengths of this multifarious movement, as well as the criticisms it has had to face. A few possibilities for further evolutions are discussed along the way.