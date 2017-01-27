Le site de la Linière à Grande Synthe

Camp ou quartier?

Le lieu de vie construit par les migrants à Grande Synthe est en cœur d’agglomération ; les exilés peuvent bénéficier des services de la ville et de nombreux services ont été installés par les associations. Il ne s’agit pas réellement d’un camp. Cette initiative s’inscrit dans le projet d’autonomie des villes par rapport aux États. Du point de vue architectural il s’agit d’un lieu ouvert capable de s’adapter aux arrivées et départs de population, capable de voir se développer des activités productives. C’est un quartier d’accueil et d’intégration.

The Linière Site at the Grande Synthe

Camp or Neighborhood?

The living space built by migrants at the Grande Synthe is located in the core of the city; exiled people can benefit from the townhouse services and several services are provided by associations. Is it really a “camp”? This is part of the increasing autonomy claimed by cities towards national States. From an architectural point of view, it is an open place designed to adapt to the incoming and outgoing of populations, which can host productive activities. It is a neighborhood geared towards welcoming and integration.