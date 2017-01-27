Une urgence pour une autre

L’ère du sursis

Le traitement des étrangers, migrants et demandeurs d’asile met en avant la notion d’urgence qui signifie concrètement mise en attente, à durée indéterminée. Ceux qui ont fui une situation autrement urgente sont soumis à ce qui apparaît une chronopolitique, un jeu sur l’assujettissement par les variations du temps. Les urgences propres aux migrants sont nouvelles par rapport à l’époque des migrations économiques ou contrôlées militairement, et vont augmenter avec le changement climatique. Elles ne coïncident pas nécessairement avec les urgences quantitatives et qualitatives des pays d’accueil.

One Emergency for Another

Towards an Era of Suspended-Sentencing

Our dealings with foreigners, migrants and asylum seekers rely on a feeling of emergency, which concretely translates into making people wait endlessly. Those who had to flee a much more dramatic emergency situation are subjected to a chronopolitical form of domination, based on variations in temporality. The type of emergencies specific to migrants are new compared with the past era of economic or military-controlled migrations, but they will increase as global climate change worsens. The emergencies are not in phase with the quantitative and qualitative emergencies of the hosting countries.