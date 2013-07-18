Dialectique de la séparation

Au-delà d’une opposition entre approches néo-matérialistes, qui insistent sur l’inséparé (l’immanence de la matière) et réalismes spéculatifs, qui affirment une séparation ontologique (la transcendance de l’objet), je propose dans cet article une dialectique de la séparation dont l’objectif est de montrer comment la séparation travaille de l’intérieur l’immanence de la matière.

Dialectic of Separation

Beyond the opposition between neo-materialist approaches, which insist on the inseparated (the immanence of matter), and speculative realisms, which assert an ontological separation (the transcendence of the object), I propose in this article a dialectic of separation, by which I attempt to show how separation elaborates from within the immanence of matter.