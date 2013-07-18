Quand la mine transforme la territorialité kanak & réciproquement

La mine (le nickel) est devenue, en Nouvelle-Calédonie, un « fait social total ». Elle représente la première source de revenus du Caillou après les transferts sociaux de l’État. Si la mobilisation du lien à la terre reste le ressort privilégié des revendications qui émergent à l’interface du développement des activités minières, elle met en avant de plus en plus nettement la nature comme enjeu identitaire. Les contestations qui ont entouré la mise en œuvre du projet minier de Goro-Nickel se sont appuyées sur le droit international des peuples autochtones dans la protection de l’environnement pour contraindre l’industriel à mieux tenir compte des populations vivant à proximité des projets miniers. Ainsi, le fort développement économique lié à l’activité minière ces vingt dernières années n’a pas seulement contribué à transformer les pratiques de la territorialité kanak mais aussi à donner plus de visibilité à des revendications sur la place du monde kanak dans la pratique de la démocratie en Nouvelle-Calédonie.

When Mining Transforms Kanak Territoriality

& Reciprocally

Nickel mining in New Caledonia constitutes a total social fact. It is the first source of revenue after social redistribution by the State. If the mobilization of the relation to the land continues to play a fundamental role in the political claims raised around the development of the mining industries, nature increasingly appears as a crucial reference in terms of identity. The polemics raised by the Goro-Nickel project found support in the rights of indigenous people promulgated by International Law, and manage to force the company to pay attention to the needs of the populations living in the proximity of mining projects. The strong development of industrial mining during the last 20 years not only contributed to transform the practices of Kanak territoriality : they also increased the visibility of the claims concerning the place to be granted to Kanak people in the practice of democracy in New Caledonia.