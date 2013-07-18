Le troisième âge de l’intelligence augmentée, dite artificielle

Le constat que faisait Herbert Simon, Prix Nobel d’économie 1978, comme quoi l’IA est très éloignée de l’intelligence humaine naviguant dans un monde incertain, reste plus juste que jamais en 2020. D’abord, l’IA manque de rigueur méthodologique sur la constitution et le traitement des données. Pire : après avoir privilégié le modèle de l’intelligence symbolique, qui a trouvé ses limites, elle prend désormais pour modèle l’intelligence intuitive de l’enfant de moins de 6 ans, qui plus est de façon caricaturale. Ne faudrait-il pas plutôt tenter d’aller vers un troisième âge de l’IA, augmentant nos capacités plutôt que les singeant, et s’appuyant sur tous les ressorts de l’intelligence ?



The third age of augmented intelligence, known as artificial intelligence

The observation made by Herbert Simon, 1978 Nobel Prize in economics, that AI is far removed from human intelligence navigating in an uncertain world, remains more correct than ever in 2020. First, AI lacks methodological rigor on the constitution and processing of data. Worse: after having privileged the symbolic intelligence model, which has found its limits, it now takes as its model the intuitive intelligence of children under 6, what is more in a very crude and cartoonish way. Shouldn’t we rather try to go towards a third age of AI, increasing our capacities rather than mimicking them, and relying on all the springs of intelligence?

