De la conServation à la conVersation

Le pari de la carte blanche

Nanette Snoep, alors directrice du Grassi Museum für Völkerkunde zu Leipzig (2015-2019) et aujourd’hui à la tête du Rautenstrauch Joest Museum – Kulturen der Welt à Cologne, revient dans cet article sur l’exposition « Megalopolis – Les voix de Kinshasa » (2018) qu’elle accueillit à Leipzig, et sur la manière dont son organisation fut conçue pour donner carte blanche aux commissaires Eddy Ekete et Freddy Tsimba, artistes plasticiens congolais. Les difficultés inhérentes à l’organisation encore dominante aujourd’hui du musée ethnographique, la nécessaire et urgente participation d’acteurs culturels issus des pays d’où proviennent les collections ethnographiques invite à revisiter structurellement son fonctionnement. Comment les musées peuvent-ils devenir des lieux effectifs de décolonisation du savoir et des narrations ? Qui parle et qui parle à qui ? Et comment ? Au lieu d’être un musée confiné à l’exclusive conServation, il devrait se dédier davantage à la conVersation, dans un forum où les objets nous parlent et où les gens se parlent.



From conServation to conVersation

The bet of the carte blanche

Nanette Snoep, then director of the Grassi Museum für Völkerkunde zu Leipzig (2015-2019) and now head of the Rautenstrauch-Joest Museum – Kulturen der Welt in Cologne, looks back in this article on the exhibition “Megalopolis – Voices from Kinshasa”(2018) that she hosted in Leipzig and how its organisation was designed to give curators Eddy Ekete and Freddy Tsimba carte blanche. The difficulties inherent in the ethnographic museum’s organization, which is still dominant today, and the necessary and urgent participation of cultural actors from the countries from which the ethnographic collections originate, call for a structural revision of its functioning. How can museums become effective places for the decolonization of knowledge and narratives? Who speaks and who speaks to whom? And how? Instead of being a museum confined to exclusive conServation, it should be more dedicated to conVersation, in a forum where objects speak to us and people speak to each other.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN