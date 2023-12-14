Désigner la comptabilité

La comptabilité en partie double actuellement en vigueur a été inventée aux XIIe et XIIIe siècles dans les villes d’Italie du Nord. Depuis ses principes n’ont jamais été remis en cause. Aujourd’hui, la comptabilité, qui fonde le capitalisme, ne semble plus intéresser ni les intellectuels ni les artistes ou les écrivains. Le design, peut-être, serait capable de proposer d’autres orientations davantage en adéquation avec les questions sociales et environnementales.



To Design Accounting Activities

The double-entry bookkeeping system currently in use was invented in the 12th and 13th centuries in the towns of northern Italy. Since then, its principles have never been called into question. Today, accounting, the foundation of capitalism, no longer seems to interest intellectuals, artists or writers. Design, perhaps, would be capable of proposing other orientations more in line with social and environmental issues.