Agir avant et après la fin du monde, dans l’infinité des milieux en interaction

Suivant une perspective de sociologie pragmatique des transformations, cet article explore, à travers l’engagement discursif et pratique des figures de l’irréversibilité, une diversité de formes de bifurcations et d’ouvertures d’avenir qui prennent corps dans des micromondes. Il plaide pour la nécessité de rendre intelligible la manière dont s’élaborent, en contexte, de nouvelles prises individuelles et collectives sur des mondes constamment en train de se refaire. L’enquête sociologique s’ouvre à de nouvelles cosmologies moins exclusives où se jouent les capacités de reconfiguration, de rebondissement ou de rupture, ainsi qu’à un agir démocratique qui se forme et se réforme dans ces interstices qui hantent les régimes autoritaires et défient les prophéties déterministes.



Acting Before and After the End of the World Within Infinite Milieus of Interaction

Following a perspective of pragmatic sociology of transformations, this article explores, through the discursive and practical engagement of the figures of irreversibility, a diversity of forms of bifurcations and openings for the future that take shape in microworlds. It argues for the need to make intelligible the way in which are elaborated, in context, new individual and collective affordances on worlds that are constantly being rebuilt. The sociological inquiry opens up new and less exclusive cosmologies empowering our capacities for reconfiguration, rebounding or rupture, as well as for democratic actions that are formed and reformed in these interstices that haunt authoritarian regimes and challenge deterministic prophecies.

