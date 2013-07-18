Agir avant et après la fin du monde, dans l’infinité des milieux en interaction

Suivant une perspective de sociologie pragmatique des transformations, cet article explore, à travers l’engagement discursif et pratique des figures de l’irréversibilité, une diversité de formes de bifurcations et d’ouvertures d’avenir qui prennent corps dans des micromondes. Il plaide pour la nécessité de rendre intelligible la manière dont s’élaborent, en contexte, de nouvelles prises individuelles et collectives sur des mondes constamment en train de se refaire. L’enquête sociologique s’ouvre à de nouvelles cosmologies moins exclusives où se jouent les capacités de reconfiguration, de rebondissement ou de rupture, ainsi qu’à un agir démocratique qui se forme et se réforme dans ces interstices qui hantent les régimes autoritaires et défient les prophéties déterministes.

Acting Before and After the End of the World Within Infinite Milieus of Interaction
Following a perspective of pragmatic sociology of transformations, this article explores, through the discursive and practical engagement of the figures of irreversibility, a diversity of forms of bifurcations and openings for the future that take shape in microworlds. It argues for the need to make intelligible the way in which are elaborated, in context, new individual and collective affordances on worlds that are constantly being rebuilt. The sociological inquiry opens up new and less exclusive cosmologies empowering our capacities for reconfiguration, rebounding or rupture, as well as for democratic actions that are formed and reformed in these interstices that haunt authoritarian regimes and challenge deterministic prophecies.

Francis Chateauraynaud

est directeur d’études à l’Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (Paris), où il dirige le Groupe de Sociologie Pragmatique et Réflexive. À l’origine du concept de lanceur d’alerte dans les années 1990, ses travaux portent sur les controverses environnementales et les conflits politiques. Aux Éditions Pétra, il a publié, en 2011, Argumenter dans un champ de forces. Essai de balistique sociologique et, avec J. Debaz, Aux bords de l’irréversible. Sociologie pragmatique des transformations, en 2017.

Josquin Debaz

est historien des sciences, et membre du Groupe de Sociologie Pragmatique et Réflexive de l’École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales. Ses recherches concernent les controverses en santé, environnement et énergie, mais aussi la biologie au XIXe siècle et les humanités numériques. Avec F. Chateauraynaud, il a publié en 2017 Aux bords de l’irréversible. Sociologie pragmatique des transformations.