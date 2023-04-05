Introduction au mignon, au zinzin et à l’intéressant

Sara Alonso Gomez présente le début de sa traduction du livre de Sianne Ngai sur les catégories esthétiques. Trois nouvelles catégories semblent nécessaires à côté du sublime et du beau, pour rendre compte de la manière dont les expériences privées façonnent les discours esthétiques : le mignon qui renvoie à Adorno et à la consommation, le zinzin qui renvoie à Nietzsche et à la circulation, l’intéressant qui renvoie à Frédéric Schlegel et à la production.



Introduction to the Cute, the Zany and the Interesting

Sara Alonso Gomez presents the beginning of her translation of Sianne Ngai’s book on aesthetic categories. Three new categories seem to be necessary next to the sublime and the beautiful, in order to account for the way private experiences shape aesthetic discourses: the cute, which refers to Adorno and consumption, the zany, which refers to Nietzsche and circulation, and the interesting, which refers to Frederic Schlegel and production.