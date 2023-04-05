90. Multitudes 90. Printemps 2023
Hors-champs 90.

Introduction au mignon, au zinzin et à l’intéressant

Sara Alonso Gomez présente le début de sa traduction du livre de Sianne Ngai sur les catégories esthétiques. Trois nouvelles catégories semblent nécessaires à côté du sublime et du beau, pour rendre compte de la manière dont les expériences privées façonnent les discours esthétiques : le mignon qui renvoie à Adorno et à la consommation, le zinzin qui renvoie à Nietzsche et à la circulation, l’intéressant qui renvoie à Frédéric Schlegel et à la production.

Introduction to the Cute, the Zany and the Interesting
Sara Alonso Gomez presents the beginning of her translation of Sianne Ngai’s book on aesthetic categories. Three new categories seem to be necessary next to the sublime and the beautiful, in order to account for the way private experiences shape aesthetic discourses: the cute, which refers to Adorno and consumption, the zany, which refers to Nietzsche and circulation, and the interesting, which refers to Frederic Schlegel and production.

Sianne Ngai

Titulaire de la chaire d’anglais de la Fondation Andrew W. Mellon à l’Université de Chicago. Auteure de Ugly Feelings (2005) et de Our Aesthetic Categories : Zany, Cute, Interesting (2012), elle est lauréate du prix James Russell Lowell de la Modern Language Association. Son livre le plus récent, Theory of the Gimmick : Aesthetic Judgment and Capitalist Form (2020), a reçu le prix du livre de l’Association for the Study of the Arts of the Present. Sianne Ngai travaille actuellement à Inhabiting Error, ouvrage consacré aux dimensions affectives de la pensée dialectique.  

