Jhonel, un « griot moderne »

Quel engagement

pour le slam au Niger ?

Jhonel est un artiste slameur, auteur et interprète. Se définissant lui-même comme un « griot moderne », il s’inscrit dans la filiation des « maîtres de la parole » pour dresser un portrait parfois ironique, parfois empathique mais toujours profondément engagé, de la vie nigérienne contemporaine. Il n’est plus le porte-parole des puissants, comme l’étaient autrefois les jasare zarma, mais il est au contraire le témoin acerbe des injustices du présent, se faisant le porte-voix des minorités. Il décrit la vie des « petites gens », des marginaux. La dénonciation du rôle que joue l’argent dans le monde contemporain, la mise en scène d’une élite corrompue, l’appel à une communauté imaginée sont autant de traits qui caractérisent son écriture.



Jhonel, a “Modern Griot”

What Commitment for Slam in Niger?

Jhonel is a slam artist, author and performer. Defining himself as a “modern griot”, he follows in the footsteps of the “masters of the word” to paint a sometimes ironic, sometimes empathetic but always deeply committed portrait of contemporary Nigerien life. He is no longer the spokesman of the powerful, as the jasare zarma were in the past, but is instead the acerbic witness of the injustices of the present, making himself the voice of minorities. He describes the life of the “little people”, the marginalized. The denunciation of the role of money in the contemporary world, the portrayal of a corrupt elite, the appeal to an imagined community are all features that characterize his writing.