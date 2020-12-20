Le Congo et Cuba

Pour une ré-existence des latitudes

Revisitant le voyage peu connu de Ernesto Che Guevara au Congo en 1965 à partir de son Journal du Congo, l’article propose une lecture décoloniale de la coopération entre Cuba et le Congo. Considérée comme un « échec » militaire, cette mission de soutien témoigne tout à la fois d’une alliance des pays du tiers-monde et d’une volonté anticoloniale et anti-impériale d’imaginer des possibles politiques alternatifs. Elle montre aussi les difficultés de faire front commun et d’implanter au Congo l’idéal marxiste cubain de « l’homme nouveau ». Malgré cette situation ambivalente, analysée à partir du journal du Che et de photographies, cette expérience militaire a été un premier jalon tiers-mondiste d’affirmation de « modernités multiples », qui ne sont pas assujetties aux seules modernités occidentales, comme en témoigne une description de l’exposition artistique du Sud Global de La Havane en 1989, conçue par l’auteure comme en étroite filiation avec le rêve du Che.



Congo and Cuba

For a Re-Existence of Latitudes

Revisiting Ernesto Che Guevara’s little-known 1965 trip to the Congo from his Congo Diary, the article offers a decolonial reading of cooperation between Cuba and the Congo. Considered a military “failure”, this mission of support testifies both to an alliance of Third World countries, and to an anti-colonial and anti-imperial will to imagine possible alternative policies. It shows also the difficulties of making a common front and implanting in the Congo the Cuban Marxist ideal of the “new man”. In spite of this ambivalent situation, analyzed from Che’s diary and photographs, this military experience was a first Third World milestone in the affirmation of “multiple modernities”, which would not be subjected only to Western modernities, as shown in a description of the artistic exhibition of the Global South in Havana in 1989, conceived by the author as being closely related to Che’s dream.