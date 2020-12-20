Le TURFURISME ou L’invention du TURFU

Pour entrer dans l’ère post-banlieue il faut passer du questionnement sociologique qui décrit le triste présent au questionnement philosophique qui invente le futur. La banlieue du TURFU est un espace de connexion, producteur d’une culture hybride entre banlieue et monde, qui explore la banlieue comme une contrée lointaine et le monde comme une banlieue et trace une multiplicité de lignes de fuite possibles.



Turfurism as Creation of turfu

To get in a post-surbuban time, we have to leave the sociological way of thinking which let us describe sadness only. We should wonder around using philosophy questions about the future. Turfu suburb is a space made of connexions, in which comes up a new culture, mixing the suburb and the world, discovering the suburb as a distant country and the wide world as a suburb, and offering a multiplicity of possible lines of flight.