Le TURFURISME ou  L’invention du  TURFU

Pour entrer dans l’ère post-banlieue il faut passer du questionnement sociologique qui décrit le triste présent au questionnement philosophique qui invente le futur. La banlieue du TURFU est un espace de connexion, producteur d’une culture hybride entre banlieue et monde, qui explore la banlieue comme une contrée lointaine et le monde comme une banlieue et trace une multiplicité de lignes de fuite possibles.

To get in a post-surbuban time, we have to leave the sociological way of thinking which let us describe sadness only. We should wonder around using philosophy questions about the future. Turfu suburb is a space made of connexions, in which comes up a new culture, mixing the suburb and the world, discovering the suburb as a distant country and the wide world as a suburb, and offering a multiplicity of possible lines of flight.

Makan Fofana

Ministre de la magie en charge de la Banlieue du TURFU, il est fondateur de L’HYPERCUBE, le laboratoire qui explore le TURFU par le design, la fiction et les Imaginaires. Étudiant au CNAM en master de prospective et chercheur associé à l’université Queen Mary of London. Le manifeste TURFURISTE est un extrait de son premier ouvrage à paraître en février 2021 chez TANA éditions sur le thème de la science-fiction et du réenchantement. Ancien journaliste du Trappyblog Il est également l’auteur de plus d’une trentaines d’articles sur la vie de quartier. Makan est en cours de rédaction d’un projet de thèse sur la création de mondes et son dessert favori est le Tiramisu chocolat blanc noix de coco.

