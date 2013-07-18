L’hétérogènese différentielle
Formes en devenir entre mathématiques, philosophie  et  politique

L’hétérogènese différentielle
Formes en devenir
entre mathématiques,
philosophie et politique
Cet entretien avec le mathématicien Alessandro Sarti presente les enjeux théoriques et politiques de la recherche autour du phénomène de l’heterogenèse différentielle. En lien avec les pensées philosophiques de Deleuze et Simondon, cette notion tente de décrire différemment la genèse des formes vivantes à la croisée des sciences naturelles et sociales.

Differential heterogenesis
Becoming forms between  mathematics, philosophy and politics
This interview with the mathematician Alessandro Sarti discuss the theoretical and political implications of the research around the issue of the differential heterogenesis. Connected to the philosophical thoughts of Deleuze and Simondon, this notion try to describe differently the genesis of living forms between natural and social sciences.

Alessandro Sarti

Mathématicien, directeur de Recherche CNRS à l’EHESS. Il a obtenu le doctorat à l’Université de Bologne et le postdoc à l’Université de Californie Berkeley. Il s’intéresse aux mathématiques et à l’épistémologie des modèles du devenir des formes. Il est responsable de la collection Springer « Lecture Notes in morphogenesis ». Il dirige le séminaire « Dynamiques post-structurelles » à l’EHESS et « Neuromathématiques » au Collège de France.

Igor Pelgreffi

Ingénieur et philosophe. Il enseigne la philosophie chez l’Université de Vérone, où il a obtenu le doctorat en philosophie. Il s’intéresse à la philosophie française contemporaine et aux questions théorétiques et politiques de la corporéité et des automatismes. Son dernier livre est Filosofia dell’automatismo. Verso un’etica della corporeità (2018)