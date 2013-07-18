L’hétérogènese différentielle

Formes en devenir

entre mathématiques,

philosophie et politique

Cet entretien avec le mathématicien Alessandro Sarti presente les enjeux théoriques et politiques de la recherche autour du phénomène de l’heterogenèse différentielle. En lien avec les pensées philosophiques de Deleuze et Simondon, cette notion tente de décrire différemment la genèse des formes vivantes à la croisée des sciences naturelles et sociales.



Differential heterogenesis

Becoming forms between mathematics, philosophy and politics

This interview with the mathematician Alessandro Sarti discuss the theoretical and political implications of the research around the issue of the differential heterogenesis. Connected to the philosophical thoughts of Deleuze and Simondon, this notion try to describe differently the genesis of living forms between natural and social sciences.

