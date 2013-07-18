Quand les arts détournent l’intelligence artificielle

Dans le sillage de Chris Marker ou de Grégory Chatonsky, de plus en plus d’artistes contemporains pratiquent la réappropriation, le détournement, l’usage critique de l’intelligence artificielle. Grand connaisseur des arts numériques, Fabien Zocco est l’un d’entre eux. Il est l’auteur, avec le réalisateur Gwendal Sartre, d’Attack The Sun, film dont des dialogues ont été générés par une IA au cours même du tournage qui suit la dérive d’un youtuber californien paraissant sombrer dans une folie de tuerie. L’enjeu : éprouver « de l’intérieur » des outils contemporains comme l’IA pour « escompter ensuite analyser et déconstruire leurs effets ».



When the arts hijack artificial intelligence

In the wake of Chris Marker or Grégory Chatonsky, more and more contemporary artists practice reappropriation, hijacking and critical use of artificial intelligence. A great connoisseur of digital arts, Fabien Zocco is one of them. He is the author, with the director Gwendal Sartre, of Attack The Sun, film whose dialogues were generated by an AI during the very shooting which follows the drift of a Californian youtuber seeming to sink into a madness of killing. The challenge: to experiment “inside” contemporary tools like AI to “then expect to analyze and deconstruct their effects”.

