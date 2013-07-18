Quand les arts détournent l’intelligence artificielle

et // Partagez —> /

Quand les arts détournent l’intelligence artificielle
Dans le sillage de Chris Marker ou de Grégory Chatonsky, de plus en plus d’artistes contemporains pratiquent la réappropriation, le détournement, l’usage critique de l’intelligence artificielle. Grand connaisseur des arts numériques, Fabien Zocco est l’un d’entre eux. Il est l’auteur, avec le réalisateur Gwendal Sartre, d’Attack The Sun, film dont des dialogues ont été générés par une IA au cours même du tournage qui suit la dérive d’un youtuber californien paraissant sombrer dans une folie de tuerie. L’enjeu : éprouver « de l’intérieur » des outils contemporains comme l’IA pour « escompter ensuite analyser et déconstruire leurs effets ».

When the arts hijack artificial intelligence
In the wake of Chris Marker or Grégory Chatonsky, more and more contemporary artists practice reappropriation, hijacking and critical use of artificial intelligence. A great connoisseur of digital arts, Fabien Zocco is one of them. He is the author, with the director Gwendal Sartre, of Attack The Sun, film whose dialogues were generated by an AI during the very shooting which follows the drift of a Californian youtuber seeming to sink into a madness of killing. The challenge: to experiment “inside” contemporary tools like AI to “then expect to analyze and deconstruct their effects”.

Kyrou Ariel

est rédacteur en chef de la revue Visions solidaires pour demain et membre du collectif de rédaction de Multitudes. Coscénariste du film documentaire Les mondes de Philip K. Dick (Nova Prod, Arte, 2016), il est l’auteur de plusieurs livres, parmi lesquels L’emploi est mort, vivre le travail ! (Mille et Une Nuits / Fayard, 2015) avec Bernard Stiegler, Ceci n’est pas un blasphème (Inculte / Actes Sud, 2015), Révolutions du Net (Inculte, 2012) ; Google God (Inculte, 2010) ou encore ABC Dick : Nous vivons dans les mots d’un écrivain de science-fiction (Inculte, 2009).

Fabien Zocco

Diplômé du Fresnoy en 2016, Fabien Zocco est un artiste contemporain dont le travail explore le potentiel plastique de la dématérialisation informatique, des applications, robots et autres intelligences artificielles qui ont envahi notre quotidien. Comme l’écrit Sonia Recasens : « Il reprend les icônes de la culture populaire numérique pour créer des architectures, des formes ou des récits futuristes. Non sans une pointe de dérision, il interroge notre rapport aux nouvelles technologies et sonde notre rapport au virtuel. » Ses œuvres ont été présentées en France, en Chine, au Mexique, au Canada, en Pologne, en Belgique, en Allemagne, en Italie et en ligne. www.fabienzocco.net