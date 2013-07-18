Restituer = relier, habiter

La pensée cosmopolite de Felwine Sarr

On connaît Felwine Sarr pour la publication de son rapport sur les restitutions d’objets d’arts africains, codirigé avec Béatrice Savoy et paru en 2018. On connaît moins son œuvre poétique, fictionnelle et philosophique. Cet article entend resituer sa réflexion sur la restitution dans une pensée plus vaste sur la relation, où l’objet d’art est entendu comme un « passeur de cultures », ainsi que dans une pensée du lieu, éminemment locale et cosmopolite tout à la fois.



To restore = to connect, to live

Felwine Sarr’s cosmopolitan thinking

Felwine Sarr is known for the publication of his report on the restitution of African art objects, co-directed with Béatrice Savoy and published in 2018. His poetic, fictional and philosophical work is less well known. This article seeks to place his thinking on restitution within a broader reflection on the relationship, where the art object is understood as a “cultural courier” and in a thought of place, eminently local and cosmopolitan at the same time.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN