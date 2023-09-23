92. Multitudes 92. Automne 2023
Majeure 92. De la fourchette à la fourche

Trois interrogations sur les activités d’élevage

Les activités d’élevage sont depuis des décennies fortement remises en cause pour leurs effets sur l’environnement et la concurrence qu’elles exercent sur l’accès à la terre, de grandes surfaces étant dans le monde dédiées à l’alimentation animale (maïs, soja). L’auteur montre les ambivalences des problématiques d’élevage en discutant trois questions. L’élevage représente-t-il un handicap pour nourrir le monde ? L’élevage contribue-t-il à l’érosion de la biodiversité ? L’élevage nuit-il à la santé ? En relativisant et contextualisant ces trois assertions, l’auteur désigne les méfaits de l’élevage industriel et plaide pour une démarche d’agro-écologie associant élevage et cultures. Mais il exprime ses craintes quant à la poursuite de la tendance actuelle.

Three Questions about Livestock Farming
For decades, livestock farming has been strongly questioned for its environmental impact and the competition it creates for access to land, with large areas of the world dedicated to animal feed (maize, soya). The author shows the ambivalence of livestock farming issues by discussing three questions. Is livestock farming an impediment to feeding the world? Does livestock farming contribute to the erosion of biodiversity? Does livestock farming damage health? By putting these three assertions into perspective and by contextualising them, the author points out the damaging effects of industrial livestock farming, and argues in favour of an agro-ecological approach combining livestock and crops. But he expresses his fears about the continuation of the current trend.

Raphaël Larrère

Ingénieur agronome, il a fait une carrière de directeur de recherche à l’INRA. Ses recherches ont porté sur la dynamique des systèmes agraires et la production des paysages ruraux. Il s’est spécialisé dans l’étude des conflits d’usages et de représentations de la forêt, puis, plus généralement, de la nature. Plus récemment, il s’est intéressé à l’histoire de la protection de la nature et l’éthique environnementale. Il a présidé le conseil scientifique du Parc national du Mercantour (2006-2016). Il dirige la collection « Sciences en questions » des éditions Quæ. Publications marquantes : avec Catherine Larrère, Du bon usage de la nature, pour une philosophie de l’environnement (Aubier, 1997 ; Champs Flammarion, 2009) ; Penser et agir avec la nature, une enquête philosophique (La Découverte, 2015) ; Le pire n’est pas certain, essai sur l’aveuglement catastrophique (Premier Parallèle, 2020).

