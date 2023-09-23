Trois interrogations sur les activités d’élevage

Les activités d’élevage sont depuis des décennies fortement remises en cause pour leurs effets sur l’environnement et la concurrence qu’elles exercent sur l’accès à la terre, de grandes surfaces étant dans le monde dédiées à l’alimentation animale (maïs, soja). L’auteur montre les ambivalences des problématiques d’élevage en discutant trois questions. L’élevage représente-t-il un handicap pour nourrir le monde ? L’élevage contribue-t-il à l’érosion de la biodiversité ? L’élevage nuit-il à la santé ? En relativisant et contextualisant ces trois assertions, l’auteur désigne les méfaits de l’élevage industriel et plaide pour une démarche d’agro-écologie associant élevage et cultures. Mais il exprime ses craintes quant à la poursuite de la tendance actuelle.



Three Questions about Livestock Farming

For decades, livestock farming has been strongly questioned for its environmental impact and the competition it creates for access to land, with large areas of the world dedicated to animal feed (maize, soya). The author shows the ambivalence of livestock farming issues by discussing three questions. Is livestock farming an impediment to feeding the world? Does livestock farming contribute to the erosion of biodiversity? Does livestock farming damage health? By putting these three assertions into perspective and by contextualising them, the author points out the damaging effects of industrial livestock farming, and argues in favour of an agro-ecological approach combining livestock and crops. But he expresses his fears about the continuation of the current trend.