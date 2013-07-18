De la médecine personnalisée

à l’exposomique

Environnement et santé

à l’ère des big data

Depuis une vingtaine d’années, le concept de « médecine personnalisée » désigne la possibilité d’adapter finement les diagnostics et thérapies au profil biologique, en particulier génétique, de chaque patient·e. L’article traite d’un aspect spécifique de la médecine personnalisée, celui du statut qu’y acquiert « l’environnement ». Il est unanimement admis que les gènes n’expliquent qu’un faible pourcentage des phénotypes pathologiques, l’environnement en constituant le principal facteur explicatif. Les efforts pour identifier et caractériser ces facteurs environnementaux sont aujourd’hui rassemblés sous une nouvelle étiquette, l’exposomique. Elle connaît deux orientations. L’une conduit à une vision industrielle, orientée vers la recherche de cibles susceptibles d’intervention technique. L’autre vise la critique des choix politiques et sociaux en matière de santé publique. L’article porte sur cette croisée des chemins dans la manière d’appréhender les rapports entre santé et environnement.



From personalized medicine

to exposomics

Environment and health in the era of big data

For about twenty years, the concept of “personalized medicine” refers to the possibility of fine-tuning diagnoses and therapies to the biological (in particular genetic) profile of each patient. The article deals with a specific aspect of personalized medicine, that of the status of the environment. It is widely accepted that genes account for only a small percentage of pathological phenotypes, while the environment remains the main explanatory factor. Efforts to identify and characterize these environmental factors are today brought together under a new label, the exposomic. It follows two directions. One leads to an industrial vision, oriented towards the search for targets susceptible of technical intervention. The other aims towards a critique of political and social choices in public health. The article focuses on this crossroads in the way of understanding the relationship between health and environment.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN