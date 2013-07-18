La neuronisation

de la psychiatrie

Éternel retour du mythe ?

La crise structurelle de la psychiatrie questionne aujourd’hui le modèle médical dans son ensemble. Premier poste de dépense de l’assurance maladie, les techniques de soins psychiatriques, soins de la subjectivité malade, sont-elles destinées à être numérisées ? L’influence étasunienne, vecteur d’un retour de la neuropsychiatrie, tend à le laisser croire. À partir des constats observés au fil de l’histoire de la psychiatrie française, nous interrogerons cette tendance, ses fantasmes et réalités, pour préciser les conditions d’une appropriation des technologies qui améliore le service médico-psychiatrique individuel et collectif.



The neuronization of psychiatry

Eternal return of the myth ?

The structural crisis of psychiatry today questions the medical model as a whole. First item of expenditure of the Health System, the techniques of psychiatric care, aimed towards the patient subjectivity, may be on the way to be digitized? The US influence, vector of a return of the neuropsychiatry, pushes in this direction. Based on the findings observed over the history of french psychiatry, this paper will examine this trend, its fantasies and realities, to clarify the conditions of an appropriation of technologies that improves the individual and collective medico-psychiatric service.

