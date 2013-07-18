Le hasard clinique ou la crise de la rationalité médicale

L’application médicale de la loi des grands nombres a longtemps effrayé les cliniciens pour sa potentialité à réduire le médecin à n’être « qu’une machine arithmétique » et le patient à n’être « qu’un individu pathologique moyen ». Les enjeux de la prise de décision clinique, qui répondent depuis le xixe siècle à une double exigence de soin et de connaissance ont ainsi engendré une crise de la rationalité médicale. La médecine clinique, en s’efforçant de rendre le hasard positif, a ainsi opposé l’art à la science. En considérant ce conflit dans l’histoire longue de la médecine, cet article en vient à questionner la numérisation de la décision médicale effectuée au moyen de l’I.A. et des big data, d’un point de vue épistémologique comme éthique.



Clinical probabilities or the crisis of medical rationality

The medical application of the law of large numbers has long frightened clinicians for its potential to reduce the physician to be “just an arithmetic machine” and the patient to be “only an average pathological individual”. The issues of clinical decision-making that have responded since the 19th century to a dual requirement of care and knowledge have thus generated a crisis of medical rationality. Clinical medicine, by striving to render chance positive, has thus opposed art to science. By considering this conflict in the long history of medicine, the article comes to question the digitization of the medical decision made by means of A.I. and big data, from an epistemological as well as ethical point of view.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN