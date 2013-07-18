L’effondrement vu d’en bas et la science-fiction d’Octavia Butler

« Nous sommes tous sur le même bateau », s’écrient les collapsologues, comme s’il s’agissait d’un scoop. Seulement, ces catastrophes annoncées, ou déjà bien amorcées, sont principalement causées par l’Occident et son système économique destructeur. Il s’agit ici de s’interroger sur l’effondrement en adoptant une perspective inversée et d’exposer la démarche de l’autrice de science-fiction Octavia Butler et des continuatrices de son œuvre, qui excellent à rendre possible des histoires alternatives. L’effondrement peut être l’occasion rêvée de changer d’angle et d’échelle et de revenir à l’essentiel.



Collapse Viewed from Below Along with Octavia Butler’s Sci-Fi

«We are all on the same boat,» exclaim the collapsologists, as if it were a scoop. Only these announced (or already well-established) disasters are mainly caused by the West and its destructive economic system. The aim here is to question the notion of collapse by adopting an inverted perspective, as provided by the science-fiction writings by Octavia Butler and the continuators of her work, who excel at making alternative stories possible. The collapse may be the perfect opportunity to change your viewpoint and scales of consideration, and to get back to basics.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN