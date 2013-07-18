Les migrations méditerranéennes
Entre enquête et polar

Jeune écrivain sénégalais, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr s’est fait enquêteur en Sicile, dans un petit village qui accueille des migrants d’Afrique subsaharienne. Le résultat de cette pratique d’enquête a été l’écriture d’un roman : Silence du chœur.

The Mediterranean migrations
Between investigation and thriller
Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is a young Senegalese writer. He pursued fieldwork research in a small village in Sicily, where Sub-Saharan migrants are waiting for regularization of their situation. The result of this fieldwork is the writing of a novel : Silence du chœur.

Momahed Mbougar Sarr

Né en 1990 à Dakar. Diplômé de l’Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales à Paris, travaille d’abord sur Senghor. Lauréat du prix Stéphane Hessel de la jeune écriture francophone pour la chronique de son blog La cale (2014), il est ensuite récompensé du Prix Ahmadou Kourouma au Salon du livre de Genève et du Grand Prix du Roman métis pour son premier roman, Terre ceinte (Éditions Présence africaine, 2015). Son second roman, Silence du chœur (Éditions Présence africaine - 2017) est récompensé du Prix Littérature Monde au Festival Étonnants voyageurs de Saint-Malo. En 2018, paraît aux Éditions Philippe Rey son dernier roman, De purs hommes. Il tient par ailleurs un blog : chosesrevues.over-blog.com, espace de travail sur l’écriture, le style et la langue, où il publie des textes de natures très différentes.