Les migrations méditerranéennes

Entre enquête et polar

Jeune écrivain sénégalais, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr s’est fait enquêteur en Sicile, dans un petit village qui accueille des migrants d’Afrique subsaharienne. Le résultat de cette pratique d’enquête a été l’écriture d’un roman : Silence du chœur.



The Mediterranean migrations

Between investigation and thriller

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is a young Senegalese writer. He pursued fieldwork research in a small village in Sicily, where Sub-Saharan migrants are waiting for regularization of their situation. The result of this fieldwork is the writing of a novel : Silence du chœur.

