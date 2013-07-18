L’Europe dans les strates du monde numérique

Les différentes institutions européennes sont nées pour résoudre les problèmes de la production du stade avancé du capitaliste ainsi que de son armature géopolitique. Plus qu’un régime d’accumulation, c’est d’abord une infrastructure – au sens marxiste vulgaire – qui permettait une production et une consommation industrielles en Europe et un commerce inégal avec le Sud. Mais que se passe-t-il si ce n’est même plus du capitalisme, mais un nouveau mode de production? Celui qui extrude hors de lui-même une infrastructure très différente, à une échelle planétaire? La question se pose alors de savoir si les anciennes infrastructures institutionnelles de l’Europe peuvent être adaptées à cette nouvelle réalité économique et politique, celle d’un Stack informationnel caractéristique du capitalisme de plateformes.



The European Stack

The various institutions of Europe came into existence to resolve the problems of late-stage capitalist production and its geopolitical armature. More than a polity, it became an infrastructure—in the vulgar Marxist sense—that made possible industrial production and consumption within Europe and unequal trade with the global South. But what if this isn’t even capitalism any more, but a new mode of production? One that is extruding a very different infrastructure out of itself on a planetary scale? The question then becomes as to whether the old infrastructures of Europe can be adapted to a new political economic reality—the Stack theorized by Benjamin Bratton as the “accidental megastructure” of digital globalization.

