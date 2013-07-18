L’impact environnemental et social des politiques publiques de développement sur les communautés autochtones

The environmental and social impact of public policies of development on indigenous communities

The Dongria Kondh in India

The neoliberal economic reforms, following the financial crisis of 1991, caused changes in the Indian economy, in its industrial and agricultural development. These changes affected the entire population, and especially the vulnerable social groups, such as the indigenous adivasi communities. From the point of view of public policies, the Adivasi are characterized by their economic and social inferiority. They are therefore part of a social category targeted by different national programs of development and poverty reduction, including the Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA), the governmental department of mediation between the central government of India and the indigenous Dongria Kondh group. This group is the focus of our anthropological inquiry. This article, which is based on nine months of field work between 2011 and 2015, aims to highlight how national public policies targeting dongria communities have significant environmental and social impacts.

