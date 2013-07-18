Lire et vivre dans les ruines : Tsing et Sebald

À partir du Champignon de la fin du monde d’Anna Tsing, ce texte interroge l’imaginaire résolument optimiste de découverte et de reconquête nourrie par l’attention à ce qui échappe à la destruction, propre à plusieurs travaux récents. Revenant sur la position du chercheur avide de nouveaux récits, soucieux également de ne pas les écraser sous des jugements déterminant a priori ce qui compte et ne compte pas, au risque de les étouffer, l’article invite cependant à ne pas négliger la dimension de perte associée aux catastrophes passées et en cours. À cet égard, il convoque d’autres voix, en dehors des sciences sociales, en particulier celle de l’écrivant allemand W.G. Sebald, lequel accorde une place très importante aux ruines et à la remémoration des mondes perdus, de ce qui a compté pour les disparus, tel l’inlassable effort caractérisant la vie au sein des milieux fragiles.



Reading and Living in the Ruins: Tsing and Sebald

Musing from Anna Tsing’s Mushroom of the End of the World, this article questions the resolutely optimistic imagination of discovery and reconquest nourished by the “arts of attention” to what escapes the destruction, promoted in many recent works. Returning to the position of the researcher eager for new stories, also anxious not to crush or stifle them under judgments determining a priori what should or should not count, the article invites us not to neglect the dimension of loss associated with past and ongoing disasters. In this regard, it calls in other voices, outside the social sciences, especially that of the German writer WG Sebald, who gives a very important place to the ruins and the remembrance of the lost worlds, of what counted for the disappeared, as a tireless effort characterizing life in fragile environments.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN