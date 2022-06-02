Arts engagés : du nouveau ?

Se revendiquer d’un art « engagé » est devenu, dans le paysage artistique mondialisé, une posture si communément empruntée qu’elle semble presque s’être vidée de son sens. Les artistes revendiquant cette étiquette se mobilisent de manière explicite et visible en faveur d’une cause, entendant ainsi participer à lutter contre l’injustice sociale. On examine ici la manière dont se construit aujourd’hui dans le Sud global l’ethos de l’artiste engagé, entre engagement sociopolitique et quête de la singularité, la subtile conjonction des deux pouvant donner lieu à des formes d’entrepreneuriat de soi ou bien à des conflits de loyauté entre systèmes de valeurs antagonistes.



What’s New with Artists’ Political Commitment?

To claim to be a “politically committed” form of art has become, in the globalized artistic landscape, a posture so commonly borrowed that it almost seems to have lost its meaning. The artists claiming this label mobilize themselves in an explicit and visible way in favor of a cause, thus intending to participate in the fight against social injustice. We examine how the ethos of the politically committed artist is constructed today in the global South, between socio-political commitment and the quest for singularity, the subtle conjunction of which can give rise to forms of self-entrepreneurship or to conflicts of loyalty between antagonistic value systems.