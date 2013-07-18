De la loi des grands nombres aux grands nombres qui font la loi

IA, jeu de l’imitation et vote démocratique

Les affaires de Facebook et de Cambridge Analytica ont révélé aux démocraties la toute-puissance de la manipulation algorithmique. Les IA influencent dorénavant de manière drastique jusqu’au sacro-saint scrutin majoritaire. En ciblant nos affects et les failles de notre jugement, les IA attisent la tyrannie de la majorité. Sommes-nous pour autant condamnés à voir un choix individuel peu assuré dissout dans un choix collectif douteux ? Pour initier une réponse réjouissante qui redonnerait tout son sens au vote, l’article propose de revoir non sans dérision les règles du jeu : Et si les capacités de simulation des IA, au lieu de nous berner, nous aidaient au contraire dans notre jugement de citoyen ? Et si, en dégourdissant la pensée humaine plutôt qu’en la numérisant au moyen de l’IA, la simulation d’un candidat artificiel éveillait une intelligence collective permettant de prémunir les citoyens contre la tyrannie des moyennes ?



From the law of large numbers to the large numbers that make the law

AI, imitation game and democratic voting

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica affairs have exposed democracies to the power of algorithmic manipulation. AI now drastically influences the sacrosanct majority vote. By targeting our affects and the flaws in our judgment, AI fuels the tyranny of the majority. Are we therefore condemned to see an individual choice with little assurance dissolved in a questionable collective choice? To initiate a pleasing response that would restore all meaning to the vote, the article proposes to review not without derision the rules of the game: and if the AI simulation capabilities, instead of fooling us, instead helped us in our judgment of citizen? What if, by stretching human thought rather than digitizing it by means of AI, the simulation of an artificial candidate awakened a collective intelligence making it possible to protect citizens against the tyranny of the average?