Questionner « l’intelligence » des machines

La création de « puces synaptiques » qui seraient dotées d’une certaine plasticité ouvre-t-elle la voie à une intelligence artificielle vraiment « intelligente », même si de façon différente des êtres humains ? Ou la nature des avancées de ce type, d’une plasticité à des années lumières de celle du cerveau humain, nous contraignent-elles à beaucoup plus de scepticisme ? Pour la philosophe Catherine Malabou, l’essentiel est de permettre aux deux intelligences, naturelle et artificielle, de s’enrichir l’une l’autre. De ne jamais fermer la voie des possibles, que ce soit par des réflexions philosophiques, des fictions ou des expérimentations.



Questioning the “intelligence” of the machines

Does the creation of “synaptic chips” which would have a certain plasticity open the way to a really “intelligent” artificial intelligence, even if in a different way from human beings? Or do the nature of such advances, from plasticity far away from that of the human brain, force us to be much more skeptical? For the philosopher Catherine Malabou, the main thing is to allow the two intelligences, natural and artificial, to enrich each other, and never to close the path of possibilities, whether by philosophical reflections, fictions or experiments.

